Ashen Empires update for 21 November 2022

Patch 144.120

Build 9979269

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch to address issue with Disruption spell, as well as rebalance of the Scroll quests drop chance/exp reward. A targeting change was reverted and server issue with respawns addressed.

Spells

  • Changed Disruption resist check as it was irresistible <100 mind skill
  • Changed Disruption's silence to 5 seconds instead of 10 seconds
  • Disruption should now message players when the effect wears off

Quests

  • Restructured drop chances and places to obtain scrolls – now solo drop chance from lvl appropriate mobs rather than placed in tiered loot groups from all creatures with that group

    • Problem with Bats
    • Infestation Black Widow Hatchling
    • New Bear Skin Rug
    • My Shadow is Haunting Me
    • Stop the Greedy Gluttons
    • Injured Minotaurs Below Chlera
    • Those evil Shadow Spiders
    • Rock Trolls Near Josody
    • Secrets of Vampire Bats
    • Slay the Sand Golems

  • Increased exp given for scroll quests

  • Set min level req to take scroll quests (except lowest 2 scrolls)

  • Bear Skin Rug scroll quest (for npc “Raff” in LSP) is now functional

  • Added fail conf for marsh dungeon quest where it was missing on stage 8

  • More pointer text in quest npcs on marsh dungeon quest for final stage

Crafting

  • Elven Tools will increase arrow output by flat quant of 5

Creatures

  • Removed ability for creatures to spawn followers if they are a follower (Deadwillows, Ice Golem, Golem, Slimes, Skeletal mage)
  • Added solo great light encounter to marsh dungeon and bumped up Great Light chance to spawn in trash chunks w normal marsh lights to help with the spawn

The Junk Drawer

  • Valinor was missing some music regions on the above ground map on coastlines/pond borders
  • Increased max syllable of each race/gender to 4 from 3 – enjoy longer, more silly names
  • Fix for random name generator – when no names were available had no way to exit and caused server to hang
  • Reverted change to targeting limitation; should not drop target immediately when leaving play area
  • Encounters not recalc/respawning at times and would become empty, then respawn at once and be a world of pain

Changed files in this update

Ashen Empires Content Depot 937381
  • Loading history…
