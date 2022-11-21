Patch 144.120

A small patch to address issue with Disruption spell, as well as rebalance of the Scroll quests drop chance/exp reward. A targeting change was reverted and server issue with respawns addressed.

Spells

Quests

Restructured drop chances and places to obtain scrolls – now solo drop chance from lvl appropriate mobs rather than placed in tiered loot groups from all creatures with that group Problem with Bats

Infestation Black Widow Hatchling

New Bear Skin Rug

My Shadow is Haunting Me

Stop the Greedy Gluttons

Injured Minotaurs Below Chlera

Those evil Shadow Spiders

Rock Trolls Near Josody

Secrets of Vampire Bats

Slay the Sand Golems

Increased exp given for scroll quests

Set min level req to take scroll quests (except lowest 2 scrolls)

Bear Skin Rug scroll quest (for npc “Raff” in LSP) is now functional

Added fail conf for marsh dungeon quest where it was missing on stage 8