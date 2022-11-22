Public Lobbies Update and Autumn Sale Discount!

Hello Space Engineers!

We have been listening to your feedback and ideas since the game was released. One of the most requested features was the ability to play with players outside your friend circle. We are happy to announce that we have just added public lobbies support to Fueled Up!

To join a public lobby, simply select the "LOBBIES" option in the main menu and once the list finishes downloading, select the one you want to join.

To host your own public lobby, select the "LOBBIES" option in the main menu and the "Create lobby" prompt. The text on the right should say "Your lobby is public". Other players will now see your game and they will be able to join as long as you are not currently saving a spaceship.

You can still invite friends directly, even if your lobby is public.

This is the first in a series of feature and content updates that will follow in the coming months. We hope you like the new feature and that you will have fun playing!

The game will also be available with a 20% discount for the next week so be sure to grab a copy and embark on a crazy spaceship-saving adventure with your friends!