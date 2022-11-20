 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sins From Magdala update for 20 November 2022

Fixing Issues

Share · View all patches · Build 9979152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update to fix small issues.

If you find any problem, please feel free to contact me to the next email: funkatholic@gmail.com

Thank you so much and enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2111491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link