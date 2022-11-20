Fixing Issues

Update to fix small issues.
If you find any problem, please feel free to contact me to the next email: funkatholic@gmail.com
Thank you so much and enjoy the game!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update to fix small issues.
If you find any problem, please feel free to contact me to the next email: funkatholic@gmail.com
Thank you so much and enjoy the game!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update