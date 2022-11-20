v1.1.2 - Small adjustments and fixes

Patch notes.

Updates:

Added an option to remove the UI sounds.

After defeating the stage's boss, locked the option of Retrying the stage so the player doesn't lose the win by accident.

Reduced the amount of materials to unlock the Sculptor.

Fixes:

Fixed the audio issue where reducing the volume of the SFX would not remove certain sounds.

Fixed an issue where failing a stage would complete it anyways.

Fixed some typos on skill descriptions.

Other fixes.

Next steps.

Since some players are finding it overwhelming to have too many abilities to use, we are working on a setting to toggle skills to auto casting, that can be done for each skill, so the player will be able to decide what skills they want to turn auto or not. Some characters might not work as intended with all skills on auto, from the designs that we created, but we want to give players as many options as we can.

The Sculptor for example, if he uses all skills automatically, he will place all statues in a single place, and if the player has to run, there will be no statues to defend themselves with and it will also remove the strategic playstyle of the character.

We are also reworking the Serve! ability for the Chef, since players are not being able to reach the requirements to use. Right now, the Serve! special command deals a stage-wide huge damage to all enemies that have spawned. Reducing the requirements can make this skill extremely overpowered, so we are redesigning some aspects of the command to make it easier to use, but balance it accordingly.