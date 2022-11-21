

Overview

**We’re excited to release our second patch for BONELAB! Since launch the team has primarily been focused on listening to collective feedback to best prioritize quality of life fixes and bugs, but we’ve found some time for some additional secrets and items as well.

Interaction received a tune pass and some bug fixes. Near field tracking and occluded controllers are now handled better resulting in better gun handling and body slot interaction. Shouldering has been improved and will continue to be improved in the future. The player is perpetually a work in progress: Boneworks was year 3, Bonelab is currently in year 6, we have many years to go. Thank you for participating in the journey, the ceiling for VR interaction is so high.

We re-tuned Index grip interactions to take better advantage of grip force for holding objects.

Saving has been improved. The Hub will now persist your inventory from the last campaign level you’ve completed. This will improve the experience of replaying the campaign after you’ve already beat the game.

Keycards are now functional. Each ID badge can unlock a hidden developer room, each with at least one new unlockable object. We hope you enjoy finding what secrets they reveal!



We’ve added new collectable spawnable items, including a M1 Garand with a fixed bayonet. Enjoy using these props to get creative in sandboxes!



The majority of levels have received some tweaks including encounter adjustments, lighting, bug fixing, optimizations and easter eggs. Sprint Bridge received a large rework adding enemy encounters including a helicopter to avoid.



Patch Notes - PATCH 2