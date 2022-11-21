**
Overview
**We’re excited to release our second patch for BONELAB! Since launch the team has primarily been focused on listening to collective feedback to best prioritize quality of life fixes and bugs, but we’ve found some time for some additional secrets and items as well.
Interaction received a tune pass and some bug fixes. Near field tracking and occluded controllers are now handled better resulting in better gun handling and body slot interaction. Shouldering has been improved and will continue to be improved in the future. The player is perpetually a work in progress: Boneworks was year 3, Bonelab is currently in year 6, we have many years to go. Thank you for participating in the journey, the ceiling for VR interaction is so high.
We re-tuned Index grip interactions to take better advantage of grip force for holding objects.
Saving has been improved. The Hub will now persist your inventory from the last campaign level you’ve completed. This will improve the experience of replaying the campaign after you’ve already beat the game.
Keycards are now functional. Each ID badge can unlock a hidden developer room, each with at least one new unlockable object. We hope you enjoy finding what secrets they reveal!
We’ve added new collectable spawnable items, including a M1 Garand with a fixed bayonet. Enjoy using these props to get creative in sandboxes!
The majority of levels have received some tweaks including encounter adjustments, lighting, bug fixing, optimizations and easter eggs. Sprint Bridge received a large rework adding enemy encounters including a helicopter to avoid.
Please take the time to rate and review or update current reviews, your feedback is read by the team and is very helpful!
Patch Notes - PATCH 2
ADDED: Keycard functionality added
ADDED: [REDACTED]s added to [REDACTED]s
ADDED: 1 Unlockable Avatar
ADDED: 2 Unlockable Guns
ADDED: 2 Unlockable Melee weapons
ADDED: 30+ Unlockable Props
FIXED: NPC Skeleton is now unlockable
FIXED: HOME - Fixed objects disappearing and potentially breaking the rig during taxi ride
FIXED: HUB - Fixed crane spawning incorrectly
FIXED: Magazines can no longer be inserted from above the gun.
ADJUSTED: Shouldering plane moved back by 6cm. Long term the plan is to instead gain this additional reach by extending the neck to reduce held objects penetrating the torso, but this is a good short term improvement.
ADJUSTED: Non-stocked guns are now more resilient to being affected by locomotion.
ADJUSTED: Improved handling of controller tracking when out of camera’s view. Now the controller will guess better when only tracked with the IMU.
ADJUSTED: Body remapping tuning improved. Hands should no longer move when open/closed when not in proximity of each other.
ADJUSTED: Save system updated so that hub inventory updates after every level
ADJUSTED: SPRINT BRIDGE 04 - Reworked level and added encounters
ADJUSTED: NPC Ford visual tweaks
ADJUSTED: Memory optimization tweaks
ADJUSTED: Improve interaction on various props
ADJUSTED: Descent - Level tweaks
ADJUSTED: Hub - Level tweaks
ADJUSTED: LongRun- Level tweaks
ADJUSTED: MineDive- Level tweaks
ADJUSTED: StreetPuncher- Level tweaks
ADJUSTED: MoonBase- Level tweaks
ADJUSTED: Pillar - Level tweaks
ADJUSTED: Big Anomaly- Level tweaks
ADJUSTED: Ascent - Level tweaks
ADJUSTED: Big Bone Bowling - Level tweaks
ADJUSTED: Container Yard- Level tweaks
ADJUSTED: District Parkour / Tac Trial - Level tweaks
ADJUSTED: Drop Pit - Level tweaks
ADJUSTED: Dungeon Warrior - Level tweaks
ADJUSTED: Halfway Park - Level tweaks
ADJUSTED: Mirror - Level tweaks
ADJUSTED: Museum Basement - Level tweaks
ADJUSTED: RoofTops - Level tweaks
ADJUSTED: Tuscany - Level tweaks
ADJUSTED: PCVR- Added variable rate shading (VRS). Dramatically improves rendering performance. Only supported on Turing or later NVIDIA GPUs (GTX 1630 and above).
ADJUSTED: PCVR- Added radial density mask as a fallback for cards that do not support VRS. Works similarly to VRS, but less effective.
ADJUSTED: STEAM - Added Reverb G2 Mixed Reality interaction profile
ADJUSTED: STEAM - Index controller gripping action improved by factoring in grip force. (Improved gripping without trigger)
ADJUSTED: STEAM - Improved defaults for unsupported hardware. (More devices fall back to Quest bindings when unknown)
ADJUSTED: STEAM - Improved resilience to 3rd party hand tracking interference.
