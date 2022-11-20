 Skip to content

Kaiju Klash update for 20 November 2022

11-20-2022 Update

11-20-2022 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all, rolling out an update today to introduce custom rules to Arena Mode!

With custom rules, you can tweak things like what monsters you and your opponent can fight with, how strong the type system is, how many battles you want to fight, and more! Check it out and please don't hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or run into any issues.

There's also two small patches included in this build:

  • Enemies can now access boss parts as they are unlocked, the same as the player
  • A notification will now appear on the main menu if the game can't connect to Steam

