Hotfix for Dpad inputs, SemiTruck bed & Small save fixes

Just a small weekend patch to fix so that the Controller bindings accept Dpad inputs, Fixes so the Dumpbed on the semi work again and then i renamed the "Create new save" to "Create new game" to avoid confusion there
Best regards Christian
