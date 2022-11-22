 Skip to content

Witchy Life Story update for 22 November 2022

Keep Living your Witchy Life in Endless Mode!

Witchy Life Story update for 22 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Endless Mode Update

Happy Autumn, Everyone!

Not only is Witchy Life Story 15% off for the Steam Autumn Sale event, but we've also added a new game mode for those of you who have completed the game! In Endless Mode, you can...

  • Craft all the spells and enchanted items from the main game
  • Create custom spells using any combination of ingredients
  • Created custom enchanted objects by clicking on the item in your grimoire that you wish to enchant
  • Tend your garden to keep collecting ingredients
  • Decorate your altar and do tarot readings
  • Keep dressing up your witch anyway you like

We also changed the moon clock to run on a 28-day cycle for those who like to base their magical practices around the moon! No matter what ending you got for the harvest festival, you should be able to access Endless Mode from the title screen once you complete the game. Of course, let us know if you run into any issues! We'll do our best to help :)

And, of course, if you enjoyed Witchy Life Story, be sure to leave us a review! It's a small way that helps indie games like ours!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1427340/Witchy_Life_Story/

