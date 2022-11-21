 Skip to content

Yuppie Psycho update for 21 November 2022

Patch v2.5.14

Patch v2.5.14

Build 9978951

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here we go again for a minor patch.

This time we fixed some french translation mistake and we updated the outdated links in the extra section.

Told you this was a small one.

Have fun !

Changed files in this update

Yuppie Psycho Depot Dev Linux Depot 597761
  • Loading history…
Yuppie Psycho Depot Dev Win64 Depot 597762
  • Loading history…
Yuppie Psycho Depot Beta Win64 Depot 597763
  • Loading history…
Yuppie Psycho Depot Dev Mac Depot 597764
  • Loading history…
Yuppie Psycho Depot Beta Linux Depot 597765
  • Loading history…
Yuppie Psycho Depot Beta Mac Depot 597766
  • Loading history…
Yuppie Psycho Depot Default Linux Depot 597767
  • Loading history…
Yuppie Psycho Depot Default Mac Depot 597768
  • Loading history…
Yuppie Psycho Depot Default Win64 Depot 597769
  • Loading history…
