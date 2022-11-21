Patch v2.5.14

Here we go again for a minor patch.
This time we fixed some french translation mistake and we updated the outdated links in the extra section.
Told you this was a small one.
Have fun !
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Here we go again for a minor patch.
This time we fixed some french translation mistake and we updated the outdated links in the extra section.
Told you this was a small one.
Have fun !
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update