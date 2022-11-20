 Skip to content

Mr. White update for 20 November 2022

Discover the Story behind Mr. White!

Mr. White update for 20 November 2022

If you're curious about the story of this game, you better start searching for letters in Mr. White's house.
There is one unique letter in every DIFFICULTY of the game, except the Practice mode. In this update, I added only letters in EASY mode. More coming soon!

