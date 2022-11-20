If you're curious about the story of this game, you better start searching for letters in Mr. White's house.
There is one unique letter in every DIFFICULTY of the game, except the Practice mode. In this update, I added only letters in EASY mode. More coming soon!
Mr. White update for 20 November 2022
Discover the Story behind Mr. White!
If you're curious about the story of this game, you better start searching for letters in Mr. White's house.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update