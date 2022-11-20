--Added widget informing about portal to Cave of Dark Powers still being closed
--Fixed Sign Widgets covering each other
--Esc key now closes quest dialogues aswell
--Fixed loading screen flickering when loading game to Ancient Forge when being in Ancient Forge before loading game
Darkness Reborn update for 20 November 2022
Version 1.3.1
Changed files in this update