Darkness Reborn update for 20 November 2022

Version 1.3.1

Patchnotes

--Added widget informing about portal to Cave of Dark Powers still being closed
--Fixed Sign Widgets covering each other
--Esc key now closes quest dialogues aswell
--Fixed loading screen flickering when loading game to Ancient Forge when being in Ancient Forge before loading game

