Vanguard: Normandy 1944 update for 20 November 2022

Build 477: Patch Notes

Game Tip:

You can temporarily hold your breath to steady your aim by holding SHIFT while aiming.
SUMMARY OF CHANGES:
  • Added: Server wide voice chat during pre-game in yellow text (default: right Alt)
  • Added: Separate mouse sensitivity option while aiming down sights (ADS)
  • Fixed: Teams swapped in scoreboard after switching team
  • Fixed: Retreat/Desertion notification not appearing
  • Changed: Increased MP40 reload time
  • Changed: Reduced Sten Mk.II reload time
KNOWN ISSUES
  • Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen
  • Weapons and hands are temporarily invisible when first entering a map after a major update or install. Please be patient while the caching completes.
  • Cursor and icons can "ghost" over the screen after playing for some time. We are actively investigating this bug. Please let us know if it happens with as much detail as possible

You can give us feedback by commenting on the discussion thread or in the feedback thread in our growing discord community at discord.gg/vanguardww2

