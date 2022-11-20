NEW SELF GUNSBASE UPDATE 1.1 IS RELEASED!

Hello!

Today a new version of Self gunsbase - 1.1 was released, I think you were shocked by such a quick release of the new version of the game. Yes, we previously wrote that a new update could be released in December 2022, but still, it turned out to publish a new version of the game much earlier.

So what was actually added?

A new ENDINGS has been added to the menu, where you can watch open endings and go through an updated final boss.



The updated final boss itself was added, as well as tips on how to get through the next ending, since earlier tips didn’t really help in any way..



A small bug has been fixed, in the scene with running from a clone of Satanella, where you also need to dodge the spikes.

Thank you for purchasing the game, we are trying to add more content and develop it more often!)