Update 0.3.1.0

New Additions

Changed the way packs are generated behind the scenes so now it is way easier to swap out units (foreshadowing...)

Added 16 units to the "Spare Pack." These units are not part of Packs 1, 2, or 3, but they will be mixed in on any ? Pack runs. They are meant to be generally synergistic without being tailored to the gimmicks of the other 3 Packs.

Added "Swap Spaces" to the map. These spaces allow you pick one of two units from the Spare Pack that will appear in your future shops this run... But you will have to remove one of your current units from the shop belonging to the same tier!

Added an "Evil Route" to the map. Any battles encountered on the evil route will drop double gold, but enemies get to attack first! You have to follow the fire path... Any deviations will break the streak and return you to the normal route. I wanted to add a little diversity to each run and put extra weight on route selection. You may be stuck on a long stretch of fire, or maybe the fire is leading you away from a much-needed rest? Is it worth the risk for all that extra $$$?!

Added an endless mode (unlock by winning a run with each pack). This lets you loop your runs indefinitely, with each loop increasing enemy scaling and difficulty level. Keep in mind that endless mode will disable most achievements. Expect tweaks to the difficulty scaling in the future- I want this mode to be hard, but fun!

Added a scoring system to the end of each run! Both the normal mode score and the endless mode score will be tracked on the pack select menu. This may take a little balancing to make sure all criteria seem proportional to your score... i.e.: Should remaining each life be worth 100pts? Should one gold be worth 1pt?

Added each run's score to the record menu

Added several Steam Achievements! Figured out the framework for achievements and made a few as a proof of concept- so expect more in the next update.

Balance Changes

Moved the Coffee item to unlock on 3rd XP level

Moved the Corn item to be an initial unlock

Overhauled rm_t4_6

Changed Dove effect => Deal ? damage to one enemy xLV times

Changed phrasing on Dove description to "Damage x LV" instead of "Deal ? damage xLV times"

Changed phrasing on Comet description to "Damage x LV" instead of "Deal ? damage xLV times"

Changed phrasing on Squirrel description to "Damage x LV" instead of "Deal ? damage xLV times" All of these were change to remove the implication that you could defeat an enemy and then still have remaining attacks. You only attack one enemy but deal double, triple, etc damage.

Changed phrasing on Melting Face description to include "take damage"

Changed phrasing on Bee description to include "take damage"

Changed verbiage on many units effects from "ally" to "unit". Any effect that applies to "allies" does not effect the triggering unit. Any effect that applies to a "unit" can be any unit- including itself. No effects were changed, I just wanted to unify all the descriptions.

Bug Fixes/QOL

Updated UI on round end popups to match the overall UI for Automoji

Added popups on end screen for when you unlock a new pack

Holding the mouse button on the end screen now speeds up the XP count up

Reversed the way combining two placed units worked. Now they swap by default, but you can hover the mouse over for a moment to combine/level units. I kept accidently combining units when I was positioning for battle. I would rather the default be a swap that's simple to undo versus accidently removing a unit!

Fixed a bug where the recoil animation wouldn't trigger on boss battles or the final 5 fights.

Fixed a bug where the Lemon would not be default Mystery Pack spawn

Fixed drop shadow on menu pack text

Fixed a bug where the map icon animation would sometimes be very tiny (for real this time lol)

Fixed a bug where you would sometimes start with too much gold on higher difficulties

Fixed background on rm_t4_23

Extra Thoughts

The theme of this update was to add all sorts of new features that would make you want to come back again and again. My method of achieving this is to make each run feel more unique. The swap spaces and evil path make you consider your pathing as well as another layer of risk versus reward. I know there were a few times in testing where the evil path would lead me away from an item a really wanted, down a long stretch with no escape route. My favorite part of roguelite gameplay is finding new synergies and methods for success. So the ability to swap out units on the fly really complimented that mentality. All of the spare pack units are generally helpful, but could be the push you need to try a different strategy on a previous pack. Expect more "Spare units" in the future- they are really fun to brainstorm and implement.

Following with this theme is the scoring system- giving you a reason to replay runs on previously completed difficulties. I really enjoy competing against myself, so I am hoping this is another avenue for players who aren't as motivated by checking items off a list.

Endless mode is functioning, but still a work in progress as far as balance goes. I don't want it be too easy to "go infinite", but I do love the feeling of being insanely overpowered and seeing just how far I can push my luck. The high scores for endless are separate from normal runs- so there's no risk to ruin your hard-fought normal mode score.

I hope you all enjoy this update! There are a few sales coming up, so it was important to get this update out before (hopefully) introducing Automoji to some new players. The next update will most likely just be building on this one... More new units, more achievements, more balancing. I have a few new battle tracks in the works as well so look forward to those :)

As always, happy gaming! Enjoy your holiday season.

-Karl @ AutomojiGame