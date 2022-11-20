FAREWELL SEN 20K UPDATE

As of today (Nov 20th) 20,000 people have added FAREWELL SEN to their library!

A massive thank you to everybody that has played and enjoyed this game and an even bigger thank you to all that have made videos, made art and posted reviews/blogs about FAREWELL SEN.

To celebrate this a bunch of quality of life updates as well achievements are being added to FAREWELL SEN. Thank you all!

(P.S. If you enjoyed farewell sen leaving a store review would be very helpful so it can hopefully reach more people. Thank you!)