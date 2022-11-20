 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FAREWELL SEN update for 20 November 2022

FAREWELL SEN 20K UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 9978645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As of today (Nov 20th) 20,000 people have added FAREWELL SEN to their library!

A massive thank you to everybody that has played and enjoyed this game and an even bigger thank you to all that have made videos, made art and posted reviews/blogs about FAREWELL SEN.

To celebrate this a bunch of quality of life updates as well achievements are being added to FAREWELL SEN. Thank you all!

(P.S. If you enjoyed farewell sen leaving a store review would be very helpful so it can hopefully reach more people. Thank you!)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2025651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link