v1.3.2 More XP + Gold bonuses, "trap all guards" bonus objective and re-balances

For this version, I split up the "no guard knock-outs" and "remaining undetected" bonus into two separate, stackable percentage bonus objectives.

Not knocking out any guards rewards the player with a 150% XP bonus. Remaining undetected gives a 200% Gold reward. The player can remain undetected when knockout out guards. Both bonuses are mentioned at the top of the mission board. When completing a mission, the narrator will verify which bonuses apply to the player.

The game includes a new hidden bonus objective: "trap all guards". In case any player tries it, they will be awarded with bonus XP. It even possible to not knock out any guards, to remain undetected and trap all guards, but that requires some strategy and the right investments at the shop. The mission board also includes a new counter that keep tracks of how many times the player has achieved the "trap all guards" bonus objective.

I still encountered a situation where an unfortunate player hid near an unlit candle, and a guard headed straight to the candle (and to the player) to re-light the candle. I increased the size of the "ignore candle" hitbox, so that if a player is even a little bit close to an unlit candle, the guard will ignore that candle in favor of the player.

Finally, I updated the Godot game engine from v3.4.2 to v.3.5.1. This should improve the game performance.

In summary, the list of changes for v1.3.2 are: