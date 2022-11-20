 Skip to content

Vanguard: Normandy 1944 update for 20 November 2022

Sunday Skirmish - 20th November

The next event in our "Sunday Skirmish" series of community play events, with the very latest changes and improvements based on your feedback

What's new?

The latest build for this event adds a mouse sensitivity setting when aiming down sights (ADS), server wide voice chat during pre-game and re-balancing of the SMGs in addition to bug fixes.

This event

This event is a continuation of our "Sunday Skirmish" series at the same time every fortnight. As always we are keen to get your feedback either in the comments here on Steam or on our [discord community](https://discord.g g/vanguardww2).

You can also optionally sign-up at [discord.gg/vanguardww2](https://discord.g g/vanguardww2) in the #events channel where you can also sign up for notifications of future events and get a 30 minute reminder before the event starts.

Note: This event will run on Sunday 20th November from 7:00PM UTC to 8:30PM UTC. The event time on the Steam page should be displayed in your local time

How to I do Join?

This event will be on the latest pre-release beta of the upcoming "REINFORCED" Update on the '0.6-beta' branch.

You can change branch by right-clicking the game in your library, selecting properties, opening the betas tab and selecting 0.6-beta from the dropdown menu.

Warning: If you are switching from the public to beta branch it is a large update of 9.7GB as we have made a huge number of cumulative changes which affect the whole game.

