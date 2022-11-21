Release of SGS Okinawa

The latest release in the SGS series is taking you to the island of Okinawa in April 1945. This covers the largest and bloodiest battle in the Pacific War. The game is a continuation of SGS Pacific-D-Day series, and you are again – as American commander – leading an amphibious invasion aimed at taking the war closer to Japan, or – As Japanese commander -you have to defend the first part of home territory in the name of the Emperor.