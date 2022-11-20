Voxella Delta-10

DELTA-10: 11/20/2022
the next update is finally dophinished! please do let minnow what you think of this one:
-added fishing nets! and also salmon, tuna, rockfish, cod, kelp, and blue fish scales
-added an interface to remap buttons in-game!!
-enemies no longer spawn in the cafe
-paper is now letterwise instead of A4
-translated untraslated texts in toki pona
-fixed a bug where phantom npcs would appear in corners of rooms
