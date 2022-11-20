Voxella Delta-10

DELTA-10: 11/20/2022

the next update is finally dophinished! please do let minnow what you think of this one:

-added fishing nets! and also salmon, tuna, rockfish, cod, kelp, and blue fish scales

-added an interface to remap buttons in-game!!

-enemies no longer spawn in the cafe

-paper is now letterwise instead of A4

-translated untraslated texts in toki pona

-fixed a bug where phantom npcs would appear in corners of rooms