Ancient Cities v0.2.11.1 Prayers and burials Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9978497 · Last edited 20 November 2022 – 16:52:02 UTC by Wendy

v0.2.11.1 Prayers and burials Hotfix

We are very pleased to release this new hotfix that addresses the issues with AMD drivers along with more content, fixes and tweaks.

CHANGES:

.1

New House : Neolithic longhouse.

New clothes : Neolithic shirts.

Migration failure message when imposible to travel.

.0

Included tombs and burials.

Included temples and megalithic structures.

New clothes : Plant fiber coating and Mesolithic jacket.

Distinct Mesolithic and Neolithic names for humans.

Increased the rate of generational change for humans.

Increased the upper limit of resource production orders.

FIXES:

.1

AMD driver issues fixed, please install latest version 22.11.1 or newer.

Buildings Knowledge & Culture requirements fixed and tweaked.

Animation blending not working in some situations.

Building placement over other single cell buildings is not allowed.

Faction culture calculated with adults only.

Move: jams when following behind slower humans on the same path.

Issues while placing fences over seating services.

Dead Leaders being selected and causing crashes.

Fixes on agriculture knowledge timeline.

.0

People waiting for a long time to eat and sleep.

Vegetal fiber available at lower temperatures.

Fishing tasks priorities lowered when almost depleted spots.

Meal time increased for better food distribution.

Migration freezes when there are too many resources.

Tread ground texture updating improved.

Crop tasks were generated for non-accessible plants.

Crash when selecting to build a new building in some situations.

Tweaked building knowledge occurence and learning pace.

Picking seeds for planting from locked storage buildings.

Innacesible buildings in some placements.

Showing wrong clothes related to temperature.

Hazelnut will not be auto chopped anymore.

Tweaked temples and menhirs constructions and parameters.

Fixes on wheat and flax crop resources.

Missing cells when placing storage areas.

Areas not showing on the map while placing other buildings.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Saved games could become obsolete after a game update.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.

Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.

Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

-Next we will include husbandry!

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?

-If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.