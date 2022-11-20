Expansion Core Beta Update! (Beta 0.2.12 Patch Notes)

Hello again! This update has a whole lot of content, balance passes and bug fixes. The biggest change was to the Quest system, as I've deleted the entire old system and wrote it from the ground up. I'm sure there's still some issues to iron out, but overall, quests are now easier to create (for me) and will be more reactive to what the player's doing. Other than that big change, there have been some major balance changes to recipes, enemy spawning, and events.

Major Features:

As said above, I completely deleted the old quest system in favor of a new, more streamlined version. You can now open up the quest log (default "L") to show quest descriptions and hide specific quests. The tutorial and almost all of the additional quest dialogue has been updated to take up less screen space. There's some nice lore/descriptions for those who want it in the quest log though. Overall I believe the new system will be more resilient and break less often, but only open testing will tell. Oil Field Biome Update! The oil fields have been given a minor visual update as well as two new enemy variants based on the beetle and spitter enemy types. Along with this, I've added a new beacon between the Factory and the Scorched Desert. It's another abandoned oil yard that appears to have once been hooked up to the Factory to supply it with resources.

Storage bots have been updated to have more storage space overall! This, in tandem with the recipe rebalance will put more emphasis on inventory management and having more mobile gameplay. Updated Drops! Enemy drop tables have been updated. Many now drop energy items at a higher rate, as well as the new Refined Energy. Overall, gaining specific items should be a little easier based on which enemies you are hunting.

Enemy drop tables have been updated. Many now drop energy items at a higher rate, as well as the new Refined Energy. Overall, gaining specific items should be a little easier based on which enemies you are hunting. Recipe Balancing! There has been a major rework to the costs for building chassis, modules and structures. For the most part, most recipes have new or more costly recipes to better match the availability of each resource. Many recipes now also require Refined Energy (a new drop that's been added to many enemy types). The intent is to put more of an emphasis on gathering the resources in one area and moving to another to build large blueprints. It also puts more emphasis on building bots that either help gather or help carry the newly required bulk resources. The recipes are still subject to change, but this change pushes the game more toward my intended vision.

Minor Features:

Storms now are both less aggressive overall, but also less predictable at night.

HUBs now project a visible protection sphere to show the player their protection influence.

Whenever you gain currency, the amount will now pop up in the bottom right above the item gained text.

The Quick Heal prompt now only shows when a bot can be repaired and the player has the required resources to do the repair.

Added a "bag full" sound as well as an "item transferred" sound.

Added sounds for when you leave/enter an integrity field.

Added sounds for placing and cancelling blueprints.

Added several new data logs throughout the world for the player to find.

Added some new visual fog to the Storms to add to their overall look.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a trade exploit that allowed the user to double their profit under certain circumstances.

Quick healing should now be more consistent for allies (there was an issue with their hitboxes that has been resolved).

Fixed an enemy spawning issue where enemies would spawn inside of the ground during events. Their locations are now properly randomized.

Quick healing should now be possible for dead allies.

Event enemy drops have been lowered a little bit more to prevent infinite trading.

Unique enemies now properly spawn when starting a new game.

Fixed an exploit where you could bypass the ally build limit.

Fixed an issue that was causing unique blueprints to be buildable for free.

Fixed an issue where Dave couldn't leave the Firewatch station.

Once again, thank you to everyone on the Discord for submitting bug reports and feature suggestions. They really are one of the main reasons I keep working as hard as I do as a solo developer. Updates might slow down as the holidays come up, but I'll probably set aside a couple days during vacation to put something together. The next update might be 0.3.0, but I might have to sneak in a 0.2.13 if anything is broken with this version.

Thanks again!