Saving System Incuded

Hello Everyone,

We decided it's finally time to add the most important feature, the save and load system.

Using this system you can save your beautiful creations and load them after one or two days, why not after 1-2 months?

You can even play your saves from another pc that is miles away because this system is working with the Steam Cloud.

Workshop Fixed

We recently found a large bug that prevents maps from being published in the Steam Workshop.

After many changes to the game's code, we finally managed to give the freedom for everyone to publish their maps to the public.

Have fun destroying Hero Jumper! ːsteamhappyː