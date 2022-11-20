 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Epic Roller Coasters update for 20 November 2022

Multiplayer + World Cup

Share · View all patches · Build 9978337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone.

Getting into the spirit of the World Cup, we are looking forward to showing these new features.

Like in the world cup, where several teams play together, now on ERC, you can invite your friends to play along with you or connect with others to make this experience even more Epic. Invite them to ride roller coasters casually, to collaborate on shooter mode or to compete in race mode.

In addition, the lobby has a new look. Now on ERC, you will find cart skins of all World Cup Teams and a unique Lobby style to meet your friends! Show everyone who you are cheering for by selecting your favorite team's cart!

We hope you enjoy the World Cup Season!

Also, you can find several improvements in scenarios and a remaster in our UX.

Run check out all this news. Don't forget to record your favorite moments by taking selfies and showing your support to the team you cheer for!

Don't also forget to check out our social media for more updates!
[Facebook]
[Instagram]
[Discord]

Kind regards,
B4Team.

Changed files in this update

Epic Roller Coasters Content Depot 787791
  • Loading history…
Epic Roller Coasters — Snow Land (791870) Depot Depot 791870
  • Loading history…
Epic Roller Coasters — Halloween (791871) Depot Depot 791871
  • Loading history…
Epic Roller Coasters — Armageddon (791872) Depot Depot 791872
  • Loading history…
Epic Roller Coasters — T-Rex Kingdom (861640) Depot 861640
  • Loading history…
Epic Roller Coasters — Neon Rider (861641) Depot 861641
  • Loading history…
Epic Roller Coasters — Wyvern Siege (861642) Depot 861642
  • Loading history…
Epic Roller Coasters — Dread Blood (950590) Depot 950590
  • Loading history…
Epic Roller Coasters — Lost Forest (1104560) Depot 1104560
  • Loading history…
Depot Epic Roller Coasters — Tuwhena Volcano (1216790) Depot 1216790
  • Loading history…
Depot Epic Roller Coasters — Twilight (1216792) Depot 1216792
  • Loading history…
Depot Epic Roller Coasters — Haunted Castle (1216793) Depot 1216793
  • Loading history…
Depot Epic Roller Coasters — North Pole (1216794) Depot 1216794
  • Loading history…
Depot Epic Roller Coasters — Oasis (1349490) Depot 1349490
  • Loading history…
Depot Epic Roller Coasters — Space Station (1349491) Depot 1349491
  • Loading history…
Depot Epic Roller Coasters — Great Canyon (1349492) Depot 1349492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link