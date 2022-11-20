Multiplayer + World Cup

Hello everyone.

Getting into the spirit of the World Cup, we are looking forward to showing these new features.

Like in the world cup, where several teams play together, now on ERC, you can invite your friends to play along with you or connect with others to make this experience even more Epic. Invite them to ride roller coasters casually, to collaborate on shooter mode or to compete in race mode.

In addition, the lobby has a new look. Now on ERC, you will find cart skins of all World Cup Teams and a unique Lobby style to meet your friends! Show everyone who you are cheering for by selecting your favorite team's cart!

We hope you enjoy the World Cup Season!

Also, you can find several improvements in scenarios and a remaster in our UX.

Run check out all this news. Don't forget to record your favorite moments by taking selfies and showing your support to the team you cheer for!

Kind regards,

B4Team.