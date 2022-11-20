Minor patch 1402

This is tuning/improvement patch from various community's feedback.

Database changes

- Player accel 3 > 5 (+66%)

This should reduce 'sluggish' feeling most player had with movement.

Previously, on clean slate profile, chracter will need 1.23 sec to accel to max speed, now it will use 0.74 sec.

Upgrading 'Movement Speed' skill to max will push this value up to 7.

Using dash will still be a part of crucial control when you want to quickly get out of damage radius, for example.

**- Dash max speed add +0.7 > +1.4 (+100%)

Dash kick start movement speed at 50% > 70%

Dash stamina drain rate 7/s > 9/s**

Make the dash action has more obvious max speed boost but consume a bit more stamina.

Dash speed gained from perk is nerfed a bit to balance with this adjustment.

- Player turn speed 225deg/s > 270deg/s (+20%)

For ranger/mage to flip and shoot easier.

- Player inventory item slot count 24 > 30

Add one more row to player item bag,

as player upgraded their max carry weight they will instead hit with this slot count limit, so upped it a bit.

- Increase attack push force when player is running

Enemies will be pushed farther when you run and attack.

Each weapon got a varying gain, the most gain are with large sword (0.1x > 0.5x) and spear (0.2x > 0.6x)

Although this sounds fun but if it is too high and it will make player harder to follow with next combo.

- Barrel bomb does extra damage to buildings +60% > +100%

Make it easier to break through barricade in mission.

**- Mage mana ammo weight 0.02 > 0

Mage mana ammo max stack 999 > 9999**

Allow Mage to stock mana ammo easier.

- Ranger Arrow (crafted version) weight 0.07 > 0

This follows Mage mana ammo adjustment.

Note that this only applied to crafted version (digital) obtained from skills, normal arrow still weight the same.

- Reduce content of floor chests

On early patch, chest was very rare to spawn and spawn in specific room only.

Now chest spawn more, even up to 3 per floor, so reduce content inside a bit.

- Reduce Diver license level loot point curve

Reduce overall graph a bit for players to unlock early model/voice packs faster.

For example, previously, player will need 600 LP (loot points) to unlock license LV3 which unlocks first model pack.

Now it will use only 300 LP.

Existing players will get their level rounded to nearest new level, so you will see a slight jump in license level.

**- Adjust class EXP percent at the end of the run

Base for normal mode 6% > 7%

Bonus for playing in online room 1% > 2%**

This would make player gain class EXP a bit faster.

Note that there are various bonuses to help in this such as complete the run without dying, etc.

Or increase the room difficulty to spawn more enemies, thus more exp.

**- Adjust final boss barricade minigame (green orb)

Base HP 8600 +50% per extra player > HP 7600 +35% per extra player

Fix game sometimes does not clear existing enemies when re-enter this room**

Because this minigame was not balanced in higher adjusted difficulty

**- Adjust final boss minion summon when stunned

Previous 2 + 1.5 per extra players > now 3 + 1.5 * extra**

This would make it a bit harder for solo at difficulty 1.

Technical changes

- Change game version display format

From something like 0.11.1-1234 to just 0.11.1234

The game version nickname will still be refer to as 'v1234' as usual.

- Add new control preset "Mouse+QER"

Instead of using ZXC as skill shortcut, use QER instead. Interact button moved to F.

This will become new default key binding on new profile.

Your existing one will use your old one, opt in to this new control in option menu.



- Town screen will now show a condition on how to unlock each model/voice



- Fix NullReferenceException found in cloud error reporting

Those errors could be popping up in various places.

- Final boss (floor 9)

Fix hot joining an in-progress game at floor 9 will halt the boss AI

Adjust final boss trap minigame to not generate turrets in start and end room

Adjust final boss that it will try not to pick same minigame from last one

- Game will test if it can write to save folder in the title screen

And will warn player if there is something blocking it from saving the game.

This was from the case reported in the forum, which could be due to some anti-virus program.

It would require user's attention to fix this. So I decided to report it right from get go rather than having player continue and lose their save.

It looks like this, enough to scare you ;) ?



- Fix joining a game using TCP/IP

There was typo in join (invite) code that make join code unusable.

This change will be live on both main game and DEMO.

If you see any bugs, please report them in the forum!

ːsteamhappyː