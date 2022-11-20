INFLATION! 1.1 Update is out!

The 1.1 update is out. This update contains:

-1 New main upgrade

This upgrade is exremely expensive so it's the players decision to wait until you can afford it right away. Or Inflate and buy some upgrades that will make easier to buy it.

-2 New special upgrades.

GAMBLE will either double all your coins, or make you loose all your coins.

PILE OF COINS will create a pile that will generate coins for you over time. Whenever you decide to click on the pile, you get all the coins.

-20 New achievements

20 new achievements to collect!

-INFLATION!

Once you have 21 coin flippers. You can decide if you want to start completely over and spend your Inflation Coins on inflation upgrades. These upgrades are permanent which means whenever you Inflate again, the bonus you get from the Inflation Upgrades will not go away.

More stats

There are now more fun stats to look such as all the Inflation bonuses.

-Bug fixing and optimizing

Some small bugs are fixxed. Some optimization to the game was also done.

Whats next?

I will look into offline progression and some online features such as leaderboards. But the main focus will be on some quality of life improvements.