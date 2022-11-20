Version 1.8 now released: Dash attack/evade, AIM assist, new HUD and much more!

Version 1.8 has been released with the following updates:

NEW FEATURE: DASH attack/evade move (see gameplay preview)

NEW FEATURE: Aim assist (can be disabled)

NEW FEATURE: Scrapping table

New minimalistic HUD interface

Improved inventory window

Improved character creation screen

New game-settings screen with better descriptions and more options

New workbench category: "Scrapping" - allowing you to reuse old equipment and make new items

Updated game-menu

Added option to invert mouse/controller input in the "freelook" (Legacy) camera/game mode

Improved jetpack particle effects

Updated movements / gravity scripts

New load screens, removed most load/level exit dialogues

New crosshair / aim function for Freelook mode (Legacy mode) (see gameplay preview)

Improved tutorial, updated jetpack information/tutorial

Improved current character / load window

Inventory and equipment windows have been rebound to I (both)

Bug fixes