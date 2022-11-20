Version 1.8 now released: Dash attack/evade, AIM assist, new HUD and much more!

Version 1.8 has been released with the following updates:
NEW FEATURE: DASH attack/evade move (see gameplay preview)
NEW FEATURE: Aim assist (can be disabled)
NEW FEATURE: Scrapping table
New minimalistic HUD interface
Improved inventory window
Improved character creation screen
New game-settings screen with better descriptions and more options
New workbench category: "Scrapping" - allowing you to reuse old equipment and make new items
Updated game-menu
Added option to invert mouse/controller input in the "freelook" (Legacy) camera/game mode
Improved jetpack particle effects
Updated movements / gravity scripts
New load screens, removed most load/level exit dialogues
New crosshair / aim function for Freelook mode (Legacy mode) (see gameplay preview)
Improved tutorial, updated jetpack information/tutorial
Improved current character / load window
Inventory and equipment windows have been rebound to I (both)
Bug fixes
The new inventory window might result in old save-games loading items to the wrong equipment slot, to fix this, simply un-equip and re-equip the items.
The next update is planned sometime in Januaryːsteamhappyː
Don't be afraid to leave wishes, comments and feedback in the forums or the discord!
