Legacy processing improvements

Legacy specifications can now be "reserved" by pressing the Z key or right-clicking on the Legacy specification screen.

When a Legacy is reserved, it will not consume the total amount of Sunstone reserved when using the Sunwisher.

(By reserving the Legacy you plan to use, you will be able to identify the Sunstones you can use in the Sunwisher).

When using Nexusmedal, the medals used are now displayed last.

(This may be difficult to convey in text. Try using Nexusmedal and you will see the change.)