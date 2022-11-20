Build 4234 - Bugfixes, balance and CTF mapcycle

Hello everyone,

We have released a minor update with a bunch of fixes and nice QoL improvements.

First, a word on the build 4137 survey, which was closed just a couple of days ago. We have received over 90 responses: thanks for your feedback!

We have already started digging into the responses and we will be publishing and discussing the results as soon as we can.

The main balance change we made is to nerf the build time resupply rate and amount. While these were only slightly buffed in build 4137, not requiring players to resupply manually turned out to be much more of a buff in public games than we wanted, causing a flood of extra materials early on.

We believe the new state of things will restore the importance of materials while still ensuring that teams can build a good starting fortress.

We also have merged quite a few bugfixes and improvements, which are too varied to sum up and can be found in the full changelog: