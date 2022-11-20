Build 4234 - Bugfixes, balance and CTF mapcycle

Hello everyone,
We have released a minor update with a bunch of fixes and nice QoL improvements.
First, a word on the build 4137 survey, which was closed just a couple of days ago. We have received over 90 responses: thanks for your feedback!
We have already started digging into the responses and we will be publishing and discussing the results as soon as we can.
The main balance change we made is to nerf the build time resupply rate and amount. While these were only slightly buffed in build 4137, not requiring players to resupply manually turned out to be much more of a buff in public games than we wanted, causing a flood of extra materials early on.
We believe the new state of things will restore the importance of materials while still ensuring that teams can build a good starting fortress.
We also have merged quite a few bugfixes and improvements, which are too varied to sum up and can be found in the full changelog:
Gameplay & Balance changes:
[modified] significantly nerfed build time resupplies to reduce early game extreme wood & stone overflow (thanks bunnie). from resupply alone (excluding mining and wood-farming), in a 24 players game, each team got 21k wood, 7.2k stone at build time. these figures are now nerfed to 12k wood, 3.6k stone. this will still amount to more resources than before the 2022 update.
[modified] bombs and special arrows pickup priorities were increased regardless of your class (thanks epsilon)
[modified] you can now crouch through crates like you can crouch through team platforms (thanks epsilon)
[changed] buildings now won't break hand-placed backwalls to leave a window (thanks epsilon)
Fixes:
[fixed] spectator queue sometimes did not work properly (thanks bunnie)
[fixed] forgotten debug message in survey code (thanks bunnie)
[fixed] CTF shops never refreshed when losing/gaining materials/coins (thanks asu)
[fixed] water arrow material sprite should have been a single arrow (thanks mugg91)
[fixed?] fast building speed sometimes still happened after build time (thanks bunnie)
[fixed] in-game votes gave no indication of what you had voted for (thanks bunnie)
[fixed] during the halloween event, gregs would glitch you out if you were attached to something (thanks mugg91)
[added] admins are now warned if a player drops gold or seeds into the void, which may be the result of griefing (thanks epsilon)
[fixed] warboat crates did not drop gold as they should have (thanks epsilon)
[fixed] blood should not show on spikes when kid-safe mode is enabled (thanks epsilon)
[fixed] princess Geti would not kiss you on online servers (thanks epsilon)
[fixed] the admin tab would not show on Windows servers until you reloaded seclevs (thanks epsilon)
[fixed] quarters will not let you buy a beer or food when you are already full health (thanks epsilon)
[fixed] kegs are now team colored in the knight shop, like other things are (thanks mugg91)
[fixed] the christmas event did not last long enough as it ended on January 1st (thanks epsilon)
[fixed] after being opened, bridges didn't show damage frames (thanks epsilon)
Misc changes:
[updated] Patreon heads for Wzzzzzzzzzzzzz, hyperkannon
Mapcycle changes:
[modified] FG_forelands: made symmetrical, increased sky height
[modified] Didgedy_TwinTowers: made wider, nerfed resource count
[modified] petgreendino_bisonbisoff: minor changes
[removed] Ej_Cataracts
[removed] Prototype_BestDefense
[added] Ferrezinhre_Totally_Transcendent
[added] Ferrezinhre_Multi_Level_Crossing
[fixed] incorrect tent placement in Brokenland (thanks epsilon)
Changed files in this update