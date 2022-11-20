 Skip to content

Hellsplit: Arena update for 20 November 2022

bHaptics support is here!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear friends!

We are happy to announce that the support of bHaptics devices has been added to our game! Many of you have asked about it for long and now, with the help of bHaptics company, your wishes have come true. Stop imagining, start feeling!

List of changes:

  • bHaptics TactSuit support is added
  • bHaptics Tactosy for Arms support is added
  • Problems with the infinite rolling of some weapon types on the ground are fixed

Aside from that, we are informing you that the work on the alpha-version of HSA: Workbench actively continues and we will delight you with the new interesting news about it in the nearest future!

See you soon, warriors! ⚔

Changed files in this update

