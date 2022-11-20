Short Open Beta Now Live Incl. German and French Localisation!

You can opt into the open beta, with no password needed if you own the game on steam. Below are the patch notes, any feedback much appreciated!

Be sure to back up your saves before trying the beta!

v0.28

FEATURES

Language support for French and German.

Add Camera submenu to the Controls menu with options for movement speed / smoothing and rotation speed / smoothing.

Allow renaming species.

Add ability to shift all the colors at once to the creature editor.

'Add Part' in the creature editor now lets the player click where they would like to position the new part instead of always placing it at a default position.

New species and substantial mutations are highlighted in-game when they occur.

Allow changing the time scale while the game is paused.

Display diet of all creatures in the list when loading a stored creature.

Display a box for reference when the player scales creature size in the evolutionary toolbox.

FIXES

Fix: Bug in Steam workshop caused many creatures, terrain, and aquariums to not appear to other players.

Fix: Species matured messages could sometimes appear in the aquarium.

Fix: Cull species prompt didn't go away after culling in some circumstances.

Fix: Color override didn't always work on creatures in evolutionary toolbox.

Fix: Events on individual creature log disappear too quickly.

Fix: It can be unclear when there are more than two pages of results on Steam workshop.

Fix: Changing timescale affects water refraction.

Fix: Plant and coral counts from current game can be carried over to a new game in rare circumstances, which could cause the new game to enter an invalid state.

Fix: Mitigate plant die offs that occur after particularly active seeding.

Fix: Creatures with 1 aerodynamics frequently swim backwards.

Fix: Species sometimes do not get completely culled.