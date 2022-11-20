《Across the Galaxy：Stellar Dominator》0.9.2.7100 version update announcement

This is a regular update. We have added cloud archiving and fixed two bugs that will cause the game to get stuck. In addition, we have added two new features to the ally's base: 1. Players can now return to the ally's base instantaneously without spending a lot of time. This change is to enable players to attack more actively, rather than being suppressed at the door of their home; 2. The friendly base will save a sum of money every hour. Every time you return to the base, you will get all the money accumulated. This change provides a relatively stable source of money for players. It also encourages players to build more bases instead of just upgrading their own ships. As for other changes, please see the following instructions.

Comprehensive adjustment：

Now that the base has a quantum transmission station, players can instantly go to any friendly base Because players can quickly return to ally's base now,so we have also accelerated the technological upgrading of all factions Now our ally's base will save some of its income. When you visit the base again, you will get all the accumulated funds. The more bases, the more opportunities you will get We have comprehensively adjusted the number of military zones on the official map to prevent too many enemies in the game We reduced the frequency of building BOSS for all factions Now even if there are multiple BOSS in the same battle, they will not all appear at the end of the battle, but will be evenly distributed in the early, middle and late stages of each battle Optimized the effect of some scenes Now the enemy's air mines and debris will not drop money Fixed the visual effect that some enemies were too vague Optimized some combat frame rate performance Now the game cloud archive is available Fixed two bugs that would cause the game to jam We have greatly increased the number of ore resources dropped by cargo ships in the battle, but reduced the number of ores that players can get when they hit the stronghold We have slightly increased the reputation reward value that players get when they find unknown strongholds

Weapons and devices:

Reduces the firing frequency of the Fireball Cannon at a low level The durability value of the Sub Weapon Power-Up Device is increased to 100% Added release CD of air mine Fixed the problem that the fire air mine did not cause fire burning damage Now after the Crazy Missile explodes, it will cause fire burning damage in the range Now the tracking missile will cause electromagnetic suppression effect after explosion Increased electromagnetic bomb damage Increased the damage of Chain Lightning Gun

Asian Union: