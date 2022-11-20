Update, Version 20221120

English

[The Grand Library]Added the dialog of one of the librarians, revealing part of the historical background of this library.

[The Grand Library]Librarian Carsen will now tell you there are other librarians trapped deep in the library.

[Quest]New Side Quest: Preserve the Knowledge. (It's repeatable. The quest starts in the Bookstore of Liu. The Grand Library is involved. More details can be found on its new wiki page.)

[Liu]Li Muyu in the bookstore can now tell you how to go to the Grand Library after you accept the quest "Preserve the Knowledge." (It can happen very early in the game, no need to progress main story quests.)

Added the wiki page of the quest: Preserve the Knowledge: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Quest:_Preserve_the_Knowledge

简体中文

【大图书馆】加入了一名图书管理员的对话内容，包含图书馆的一些历史信息。

【大图书馆】图书管理员卡森现在会告诉你还有别的图书管理员被困在图书馆的深处。

【任务】新的支线任务：保存知识。（可重复进行。从疁城的书店开始。大图书馆也参与在了其中。 更多细节可以参考这个任务的专属维基页面。)

【疁城】书店的李幕语现在可以在你接受了【保存知识】任务之后告诉你如何前往大图书馆。

加入了任务【保存知识】的专属维基页面: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Quest:_Preserve_the_Knowledge