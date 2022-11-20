 Skip to content

Ballex²: The Hanging Gardens update for 20 November 2022

Ballex² Ver. 0.17.0 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 9977956

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added 3 new levels: Level3-4E, Level4-1E, Level4-2E
-Temporary discontinuation of the old online system, the new online system will be released in the next major version update
-Note: Multi-ball mode is used for the first time in Level4-1E, you can use the Tab key to switch between balls in multi-ball mode

Changed files in this update

Ballex² WindowsX64 Depot 1383571
  • Loading history…
