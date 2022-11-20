The Icon Battles v1.1.0 - multi-screen support!

A new The Icon Battles update brings some important features. The most important thing is multi-screen support! Icons can move between monitors and engage in battles with icons from other screens.

Also, now not only files and folders can join the battle, but also system icons, such as “Recycle Bin”, “This PC” and others.

Most of the icon attack sounds have been replaced because the previous ones were too repetitive and annoying.

The helper service Desktop Data Saving Service was removed due to uselessness. It was added in version 1.0.1 and was supposed to save desktop data locally for stable screensaver work. Now, if you updated from a version earlier than 1.1.0, then this program will be stopped and removed automatically.

The next updates will focus on content, such as new attacks and visual effects.

Full Changelog

Additions / Changes

Implemented multi-display support.

Implemented more accurate icon positioning and resizing.

Changed Windows Desktop Grabber’s .NET Framework version to 4.8.

Changed most attack and damage sounds.

Windows Desktop Grabber was rewritten to use COM objects instead of reading memory from the desktop process.

Removed Desktop Data Saving Service.

Removed separate volume option for screensaver mode.

Bug Fixes