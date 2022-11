Share · View all patches · Build 9977796 · Last edited 20 November 2022 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy

-Added health checks for the game during the load, so that player never ends up with the main quest line broken. (eg. in case he closed the game during a quest conversation).

-Fixed 3 different bugs at Necromancer island.

-Fixed funny bug where 1 particular enemy had 80 higher damage compared to what was intended.

-Fixed a bug where the player would be stuck with combat music after the fast travel.