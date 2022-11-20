 Skip to content

Total Factory update for 20 November 2022

Patch notes v.158.35

Share · View all patches · Build 9977751 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The way of laying the conveyor belt has been redesigned, now the conveyor belt is placed exactly as you see it. Convenience has been improved. Now if you have less than 20 conveyors on you, you will see a ghost conveyor belt in the number of pieces that you have.

