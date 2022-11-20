The changes related to a new game menu are now in the public branch.

The 0.9 update is now live in the main branch. This patch introduces a slightly improved main menu, various small bug fixes and the basic configuration for keyboard bindings.
Some of the fixes are related to optimization of the pathfinding system, and the game should now run noticeably smoother.
Full change log:
- NEW: a different main menu, along with an initial version of the "new game" screen, allowing you to customize some basic settings for new campaigns.
- the "new game" window will be extended in the future, the idea is to let the player tailor the style of the game to his needs
- NEW: you can now customize the key bindings (or reset them back to the default settings)
- optimizations - removed the traces of the old navigation system (which was still slowing the game down slightly, even though it was no longer used by the AI), updated the new navigation system for some performance improvement
