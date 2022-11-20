 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SIMBA THE CAT update for 20 November 2022

enumeration of chickens

Share · View all patches · Build 9977662 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

solved the enumeration of chickens,
the total chickens to be pickup are 2,613
To get the correct enumeration
on the screen , you will need to start
a new game

Changed files in this update

Depot 2027171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link