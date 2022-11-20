solved the enumeration of chickens,
the total chickens to be pickup are 2,613
To get the correct enumeration
on the screen , you will need to start
a new game
SIMBA THE CAT update for 20 November 2022
enumeration of chickens
Changed files in this update