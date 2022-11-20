Add: Added the Panzer IIc, replacing the Panzer IIf in most missions.
Change: Updated the play balance in a number of missions.
Fix: An issue with ending the 'Maginot Defense' mission.
Update: Some German transport vehicles to Sd.Kfz 7's.
Update: Some other minor graphical updates.
Tank Battle: Blitzkrieg update for 20 November 2022
Tank Battle: Blitzkrieg update v3.2.1
