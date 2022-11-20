 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tank Battle: Blitzkrieg update for 20 November 2022

Tank Battle: Blitzkrieg update v3.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9977637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add: Added the Panzer IIc, replacing the Panzer IIf in most missions.
Change: Updated the play balance in a number of missions.
Fix: An issue with ending the 'Maginot Defense' mission.
Update: Some German transport vehicles to Sd.Kfz 7's.
Update: Some other minor graphical updates.

Changed files in this update

Tank Battle: Blitzkrieg Windows Depot 540151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link