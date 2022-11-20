 Skip to content

CESSPOOL update for 20 November 2022

Rainy Sunday patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ITEMS
Bone marrow is now easier to find

ENVIRONEMENT
The cygog is no longer displayed in the third act

