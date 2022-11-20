LONN | Patch 5

Quick fix for the map Unknown if you encountered a soft lock this will fix it.

Bug When quitting Unknown and entering the game or dying the cutscene with Megalo would not continue. Now the end sequence will continue allowing you to complete that section.

Bug A target point in Unknown would teleport you too close to the ground causing an issue with you getting stuck in the roof sometimes. This would lead to you not being able to jump or move up onto the edge of a building for example.