Early Access Episode 1 version 1.5

Here's another patch to get you by as we get Episode 2 under way. This involves yet another (and hopefully the last for a while) save state rework.

Save states and config are now stored in your C:\Users\<<username>>\Documents\My Games\WIGZDoom directory. This is to prevent occasional read-write issues on modern Windows and modernize GZDoom's save state/configs a bit. Your save states will break for sure. Welcome To Early Access.

Several engine fixes.

Update WIGZDoom icon to reflect WIS branding.

Dropped support for the Motorola Powerstack.

For people with current playthroughs - your savestates will break. Use the beta branch ep1-1.4.3 to use the previous build. Older builds will be kept around as long as possible for people to finish their playthroughs on. Check out more information here.