v0.942: Better, Faster, Stronger, Less Crashy

This is another mostly-bugfix release. A very kind player submitted a whole lot of bug reports at once, and I've been working through them in order of severity. I think I've fixed all the crashing and game-breaking bugs. Also, you know how movement slows down in exploration mode when you're on a mecha mission? That's been fixed. Mecha movement is now just as fast as character movement. So that's good.

One of the best things you can do to support small indie game devs is to send us bug reports and feedback. I often get emails that apologize for bringing up problems, but you know what? Don't worry about it. Getting feedback like this lets us know that someone is enjoying the game and cares enough to help out instead of just tossing the game aside and moving on to the next shiny thing. It makes all the effort of making games (and take it from me, game dev is not easy) worthwhile. So thank you to everyone who has ever submitted a bug report or a feature request. I'm doing the best I can as a solo dev but your support and feedback make things so much easier. ːsteamthumbsupː

Here is the complete list of changes: