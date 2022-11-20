 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isles of Etherion update for 20 November 2022

Hotfix V0.4.3.7.1 is now LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 9976963 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed flying races not being able to cast spells when flying
To fast fly now hold shift
The Shrine that gives you the resonator in the tutorial appears correctly

Changed files in this update

Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link