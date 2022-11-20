Fixed flying races not being able to cast spells when flying
To fast fly now hold shift
The Shrine that gives you the resonator in the tutorial appears correctly
Isles of Etherion update for 20 November 2022
Hotfix V0.4.3.7.1 is now LIVE!
