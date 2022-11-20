 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens update for 20 November 2022

Version 0.3.7d

Share · View all patches · Build 9976690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_Still marching forward to the cross-platform Nintendo Switch release and Kitten Collect-a-thon mode. Also wrote a health devlog post here.

– Chris_

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Gameplay:

  • The "Auto-equip Loot" option is now disabled by default. You can still manually equip loot using Quick Swap, Weapon Selector, or Inventory menus.

  • Fixed a bug with Bloat explosions and "From the Grave" grenades.

Online Co-op:

  • Fixed and improved various health-related number issues. Healthbar numbers and health syncing should now be more robust.

  • Fixed an issue with the Magic Mirror where health would become out of sync after changing characters.

  • Fixed a memory error crash that would occur after a party died and returned to Tallowmere's Keep.

  • Fixed a memory error crash that could occur if the game disconnected unexpectedly.

UI:

  • Added an effects option: "Menu Animations". Enabled by default. Disabling this option will reduce certain animations when using the menus, such as tab animations and text animations.

  • The Blessings, Core Attributes, and Journal categories now resize their content to fit horizontally if needed.

  • Improved handling when using the Grid layout for the Weapon Selector.

  • Refactored some of the UI pooling systems to improve performance on low-end devices. Some single-frame quirks may be present.

  • Fixed an issue when viewing Achievements where the right panel would not scroll enough.

  • Fixed an issue in the Advanced Options category where the cursor would reset to the first item after toggling an option.

  • Fixed an issue where menu tabs could become clipped. Tabs now resize to fit.

Internal:

  • Adjusted startup loading sequence to reduce amount of time spent looking at a blank screen on low-end devices.

  • Adjusted how audio files are loaded to resolve performance hiccups on low-end devices.

  • Fixed an error when dying with the Inventory menu open.

  • Fixed various transaction bugs related to integer integrity.

Changed files in this update

Tallowmere2_Win64 Depot 655742
  • Loading history…
Tallowmere2_Mac64 Depot 655743
  • Loading history…
Tallowmere2_Lin64 Depot 655744
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link