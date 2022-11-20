Version 0.3.7d

_Still marching forward to the cross-platform Nintendo Switch release and Kitten Collect-a-thon mode. Also wrote a health devlog post here.
FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS
Gameplay:
The "Auto-equip Loot" option is now disabled by default. You can still manually equip loot using Quick Swap, Weapon Selector, or Inventory menus.
Fixed a bug with Bloat explosions and "From the Grave" grenades.
Online Co-op:
Fixed and improved various health-related number issues. Healthbar numbers and health syncing should now be more robust.
Fixed an issue with the Magic Mirror where health would become out of sync after changing characters.
Fixed a memory error crash that would occur after a party died and returned to Tallowmere's Keep.
Fixed a memory error crash that could occur if the game disconnected unexpectedly.
UI:
Added an effects option: "Menu Animations". Enabled by default. Disabling this option will reduce certain animations when using the menus, such as tab animations and text animations.
The Blessings, Core Attributes, and Journal categories now resize their content to fit horizontally if needed.
Improved handling when using the Grid layout for the Weapon Selector.
Refactored some of the UI pooling systems to improve performance on low-end devices. Some single-frame quirks may be present.
Fixed an issue when viewing Achievements where the right panel would not scroll enough.
Fixed an issue in the Advanced Options category where the cursor would reset to the first item after toggling an option.
Fixed an issue where menu tabs could become clipped. Tabs now resize to fit.
Internal:
Adjusted startup loading sequence to reduce amount of time spent looking at a blank screen on low-end devices.
Adjusted how audio files are loaded to resolve performance hiccups on low-end devices.
Fixed an error when dying with the Inventory menu open.
Fixed various transaction bugs related to integer integrity.
