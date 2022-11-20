 Skip to content

死寂（DeathlyStillness） update for 20 November 2022

2022.11.20 New first person system!

Last edited by Wendy

New Feature:

  • A new first-person system has been added, with first-person-specific animations
  • Added the ability to switch between first person and third person
  • New zombie system, more action and sound effects
  • Added QTE, which will trigger when a zombie is near
  • Added the ability to search for names on the sponsor list
  • Added the camera shake switch function
  • Added the kill prompt switch function
  • Added automatic and semi-automatic switching functions (press B on the keyboard to switch)
  • Added the weapon bolt release function, which will play different reload animations when the bullets are finished or left.

Modified:

  • Changed the third person jump animation to eight directions
  • Modified the pick up animation and the ability to play the pick up animation based on the height of the object
  • Modified the way of opening the scope in the third person, by short pressing the right mouse button to open the sight, and long pressing to shoot from shoulder
  • Fixed an issue where the mouse could not click the button. When the player first enters the game will be mandatory full screen
  • Optimized the problem of third person hand distortion after opening scope
  • Rewrote the functional logic of the opening scope, so that the opening scope more silky, not stuck
  • Improved issue where cheongsam woman's skirt would be lifted when she close scope
  • Improved the problem of zombies not being able to get on and off vehicles in village scenes
  • Adjusted the lighting atmosphere of the highway scene to make the light feel more natural and soft, and the shadow is more obvious
  • Changed the impact of the gun
  • Modified the recoil and damage of the weapon

I have opened a sponsorship channel, and I hope that with your support, I can continue to make this free game. Thank you for your play and support.

https://afdian.net/@hellocjc
https://www.patreon.com/Chenjiacheng

