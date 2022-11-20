2022.11.20 New first person system!

New Feature:

A new first-person system has been added, with first-person-specific animations

Added the ability to switch between first person and third person

New zombie system, more action and sound effects

Added QTE, which will trigger when a zombie is near

Added the ability to search for names on the sponsor list

Added the camera shake switch function

Added the kill prompt switch function

Added automatic and semi-automatic switching functions (press B on the keyboard to switch)

Added the weapon bolt release function, which will play different reload animations when the bullets are finished or left.

Modified:

Changed the third person jump animation to eight directions

Modified the pick up animation and the ability to play the pick up animation based on the height of the object

Modified the way of opening the scope in the third person, by short pressing the right mouse button to open the sight, and long pressing to shoot from shoulder

Fixed an issue where the mouse could not click the button. When the player first enters the game will be mandatory full screen

Optimized the problem of third person hand distortion after opening scope

Rewrote the functional logic of the opening scope, so that the opening scope more silky, not stuck

Improved issue where cheongsam woman's skirt would be lifted when she close scope

Improved the problem of zombies not being able to get on and off vehicles in village scenes

Adjusted the lighting atmosphere of the highway scene to make the light feel more natural and soft, and the shadow is more obvious

Changed the impact of the gun

Modified the recoil and damage of the weapon

I have opened a sponsorship channel, and I hope that with your support, I can continue to make this free game. Thank you for your play and support.

https://afdian.net/@hellocjc

https://www.patreon.com/Chenjiacheng