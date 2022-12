Share · View all patches · Build 9976406 · Last edited 31 December 2022 – 20:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Happy New Year to all!

It's long overdue but I am happy to announce that Owyn's Adventure now works on Steamdeck!

I have also included Chinese localisation!

There are some QoL improvements and bugfixes too, I may have left a couple tricks in for the speed runners out there ;-) but the camera system has been improved and a few other niggles ironed out.

To celebrate, the game is now 20% for the holiday season too!

Happy Holidays!

Gazoid