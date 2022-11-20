Floodland - Hotfix 02

Greetings survivors,
Thank you to everyone who is baring with us as we tackle these performance and stability issues. The team is working flat out and this is made much easier by the help from the community. We now have our 3rd hot fix ready:
Performance-related changes
- Small optimization tweaks, more coming soon:
- “Exclusive Full Screen” mode can now be toggled
- Additional graphics options for fine-tuning settings to a given machine (in practice, the game can now work on lower system specifications than in previous versions)
Fixed issues
- In some cases, upgrading a Storage could result in locking the ability to add workers, which might made the game unplayable
- Expeditions/Pathfinder Camps could have got stuck, which might made the game unplayable
- We’ve handled instances of the game saving corrupted files that couldn’t be loaded later.
- This fix makes it less likely that new saves will have this error but won’t unstuck all of the old ones. If this happens, please reach out to us and we should be able to help (see the info below)
- In some cases, connecting rooftops made it unable to build on them.
- In rare cases, the number of Clans in the community could have exceeded the limit (which is 5)
This relates to build number: 1.0.20970
Remember we also have a "low performance/stability guide" for you:
- We'll be constantly optimizing the game in the following updates of which this is the 2nd.
- The risk of corrupted saves should be far lower now. Plus autosaves were too frequent in earlier builds. We suggest saving frequently and make backups of the saves from time to time
- In fairness, please don't expect miracles - if you have a low-end machine, play at lower resolution and reduce visual effects. Please check the suggested specs below.
- Our "Painterly" art style doesn't automatically mean it's "cheaper" performance-wise. There's plenty of detail, lighting and effects that will keep the GPU busy.
- The game's complexity also naturally means that the more buildings/people you have, the more power it demands, which is especially visible on fast forward (more calculations in a time frame).
We would also like to remind players of the spec requirements:
MINIMUM (1920x1080, Video Settings 'HIGH'):
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 x64
Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)
i5-4460 or AMD equivalent
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD equivalent, 6 GB VRAM
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 6 GB available space
RECOMMENDED (1920x1080, Video Settings 'HIGH'):
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 x64
Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)
i7 8700k or AMD equivalent
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD equivalent, 6 GB VRAM
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 6 GB available space
There are multiple ways to contact us for support regarding game issues.
Here they are listed in order of how successful we are at quickly resolving your issue:
-
Create a ticket using our Discord bot here
Join our server here
and click “open a ticket” from the left hand menu
-
Email the Developers directly at: support@vilemonarch.com
-
Our Publishers Support page here
Important: Please be ready to provide the following files to help speed up a solution.
Output logs can be found at: %AppData%..\LocalLow\Vile Monarch\Floodland
Save game files from before and after the bug occurred are found in Documents\Floodland
Here are some known issues you may still encounter which we are already working on a fix for:
- Important! On some system configurations the game can freeze/crash. While we’re working on a permanent fix, it’s advised to keep plenty of free storage space (see the SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS) for the system to cache data more efficiently.
- In rare cases autosave can not work. Try turning it off and on again in the settings.
- On some monitor setups, Exclusive Fullscreen mode can act unexpectedly if you’re playing in non-native resolution and restart the game. It should work properly if you switch to the native resolution and then back to the one you wanted to use.
- Framerate still isn’t ideal, it’ll be improved in the coming patches
- Contact in Recreation Buildings may be miscalculated in some cases, resulting in negative Relations numbers.
- Turning off shadows in the Settings may make them unable to turn on again, despite clicking the option in the menu. Clicking different shadow options back and forth should fix the problem.
- “Protect The Family” law can sometimes take too much resources and return even more when suspended.
- Pathfinder Camp occasionally does not allow the expedition to come back home. This issue is extremely rare but unfortunately can make the game unplayable after that (loading an earlier save state is advised)
- Very few bits of text were not translated
- Visual issue - fishing boats may sail on the land in some specific cases
- In rare scenarios, survivors may choose a shelter that is too far from their workplace. This will result in the in-game 'long way from home' warning messages
- Specific antivirus/firewall software may occasionally block access to save data files
- In rare cases, when expeditors in Pathfinder Camp die, they might not properly leave the remains
- Ferries traveling between Districts can occasionally go through buildings (visual issue)
- Not all achievements work as expected
Our social community of survivors is growing nicely, so join us here for all things Floodland.
Twitter
Facebook
Discord
Instagram
Happy surviving.
- Your Floodland Team
Changed files in this update