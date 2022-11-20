Floodland - Hotfix 02

Greetings survivors,

Thank you to everyone who is baring with us as we tackle these performance and stability issues. The team is working flat out and this is made much easier by the help from the community. We now have our 3rd hot fix ready:

Performance-related changes

Small optimization tweaks, more coming soon:

“Exclusive Full Screen” mode can now be toggled

Additional graphics options for fine-tuning settings to a given machine (in practice, the game can now work on lower system specifications than in previous versions)

Fixed issues

In some cases, upgrading a Storage could result in locking the ability to add workers, which might made the game unplayable

Expeditions/Pathfinder Camps could have got stuck, which might made the game unplayable

We’ve handled instances of the game saving corrupted files that couldn’t be loaded later.

This fix makes it less likely that new saves will have this error but won’t unstuck all of the old ones. If this happens, please reach out to us and we should be able to help (see the info below)

In some cases, connecting rooftops made it unable to build on them.

In rare cases, the number of Clans in the community could have exceeded the limit (which is 5)

This relates to build number: 1.0.20970

Remember we also have a "low performance/stability guide" for you:

We'll be constantly optimizing the game in the following updates of which this is the 2nd.

The risk of corrupted saves should be far lower now. Plus autosaves were too frequent in earlier builds. We suggest saving frequently and make backups of the saves from time to time

In fairness, please don't expect miracles - if you have a low-end machine, play at lower resolution and reduce visual effects. Please check the suggested specs below.

Our "Painterly" art style doesn't automatically mean it's "cheaper" performance-wise. There's plenty of detail, lighting and effects that will keep the GPU busy.

The game's complexity also naturally means that the more buildings/people you have, the more power it demands, which is especially visible on fast forward (more calculations in a time frame).

We would also like to remind players of the spec requirements:

MINIMUM (1920x1080, Video Settings 'HIGH'):

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)

i5-4460 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD equivalent, 6 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 6 GB available space

RECOMMENDED (1920x1080, Video Settings 'HIGH'):

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)

i7 8700k or AMD equivalent

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD equivalent, 6 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 6 GB available space



There are multiple ways to contact us for support regarding game issues.

Here they are listed in order of how successful we are at quickly resolving your issue:

Create a ticket using our Discord bot here

Join our server here

and click “open a ticket” from the left hand menu

Email the Developers directly at: support@vilemonarch.com

Our Publishers Support page here

Important: Please be ready to provide the following files to help speed up a solution.

Output logs can be found at: %AppData%..\LocalLow\Vile Monarch\Floodland

Save game files from before and after the bug occurred are found in Documents\Floodland



Here are some known issues you may still encounter which we are already working on a fix for:

Important! On some system configurations the game can freeze/crash. While we’re working on a permanent fix, it’s advised to keep plenty of free storage space (see the SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS) for the system to cache data more efficiently.

On some monitor setups, Exclusive Fullscreen mode can act unexpectedly if you’re playing in non-native resolution and restart the game. It should work properly if you switch to the native resolution and then back to the one you wanted to use.

Framerate still isn’t ideal, it’ll be improved in the coming patches

Contact in Recreation Buildings may be miscalculated in some cases, resulting in negative Relations numbers.

Turning off shadows in the Settings may make them unable to turn on again, despite clicking the option in the menu. Clicking different shadow options back and forth should fix the problem.

“Protect The Family” law can sometimes take too much resources and return even more when suspended.

Pathfinder Camp occasionally does not allow the expedition to come back home. This issue is extremely rare but unfortunately can make the game unplayable after that (loading an earlier save state is advised)

Very few bits of text were not translated

Visual issue - fishing boats may sail on the land in some specific cases

In rare scenarios, survivors may choose a shelter that is too far from their workplace. This will result in the in-game 'long way from home' warning messages

Specific antivirus/firewall software may occasionally block access to save data files

In rare cases, when expeditors in Pathfinder Camp die, they might not properly leave the remains

Ferries traveling between Districts can occasionally go through buildings (visual issue)

Not all achievements work as expected



