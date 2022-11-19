Warlordocracy Early Access v2.3

Unarmed attacks now have a 20% to damage the attack by one (non-lethal). Also, you can build mech bows with the Mechanics ability, which has longer range. Fixed some other bugs.

Complete list of updates:

-Unarmed attacks now have 20% chance to damage attacker by 1 (but not lethal).

-Party members no longer auto-switch weapons when unequipped (only non-party members).

-Fixed bug where colliding with cell door in Bandit cave had the wrong open sprite.

-Fixed bug where you could get Favius's Paper without killing Ralo.

-Caravan objective gets erased when you take the caravan now.

-Added new item: Mech Fishing Rod (one extra range).

-Mechanics ability can now craft Mech Fishing Rods.