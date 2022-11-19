 Skip to content

Warlordocracy update for 19 November 2022

Warlordocracy Early Access v2.3

Warlordocracy Early Access v2.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unarmed attacks now have a 20% to damage the attack by one (non-lethal). Also, you can build mech bows with the Mechanics ability, which has longer range. Fixed some other bugs.

Complete list of updates:

-Unarmed attacks now have 20% chance to damage attacker by 1 (but not lethal).
-Party members no longer auto-switch weapons when unequipped (only non-party members).
-Fixed bug where colliding with cell door in Bandit cave had the wrong open sprite.
-Fixed bug where you could get Favius's Paper without killing Ralo.
-Caravan objective gets erased when you take the caravan now.
-Added new item: Mech Fishing Rod (one extra range).
-Mechanics ability can now craft Mech Fishing Rods.

