AI War 2 update for 19 November 2022

5.525 Faster Multiplayer

5.525 Faster Multiplayer

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Second AI War 2 build this week! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.525_Faster_Multiplayer

This one is very exciting in the area of multiplayer in particular, but a little bit performance in the late-game in general. This fixes a few client-only memory leaks and several other issues that were causing the game to kind of chug and feel like it was laboring in certain late-game scenarios in multiplayer. Those same savegames are now buttery smooth, which is a really exciting thing to see.

Lots of great sleuthing work by Badger on this, and a lot of great fixes from him on there. I also contributed a few fixes this time around, after he identified where the problem areas were.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha on that later this year, so keep an ear out.)

